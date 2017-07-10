Maharashtra: Woman leaps to death from multi-storeyed building

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

A 37-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from her apartment on the 27th storey in a residential building here, police said on Monday. The woman, identified as Hetal Parmar, leapt to her death yesterday in Kapurbawdi area, they said.

The incident came to light when the watchman of the high rise heard a loud sound and saw the victim lying in a pool of blood. According to police, the deceased had come from the US recently to attend her mother’s funeral.

The Kapurbawdi police has registered a case of accidental death and further probe is on. The body has been sent for post mortem, police added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App