Woman arrested over ‘kidnapping’ bid

THE DATTAWADI Police have arrested a 29-year-old woman for allegedly trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl from Parvati Darshan area, by luring her with candy. Police, however, have clarified that the accused isn’t part of a gang. She is a former commercial sex worker and is suspectedly suffering from a mental disorder, said the police. She may have mistaken the girl with an acquaintance or a relative, added an officer. The incident happened near Shivraj Mitra Mandal in Parvati Darshan area on May 30, about 8.45 pm.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, “The 12-year-old went out to buy eggs. At the store, she was approached by the suspect, who offered her candy. The woman then got hold of the girl’s hand and started dragging her, saying, ‘tu mere sath chal’. The locals knew the girl and had never seen her with the woman. They intervened and asked the woman to explain her action, which she could not. The girl’s mother was informed, while the crowd nabbed the accused and took her to the police station,” said Sub-Inspector Kulthe, who is investigating the case.

He added that the accused was produced at a magisterial court on Wednesday and has been remanded to police custody till June 3. The woman has been booked under sections 363, 365, 511 of the Indian Penal Code. “During interrogation, it didn’t seem like the woman had an ulterior motive behind kidnapping the girl,” said Kulthe.

