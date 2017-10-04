Maharashtra: Will meet anganwadi workers, CM Devendra Fadnavis tells Sena delegation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to meet representatives of the Anganwadi Workers’ Union, which has been on strike since September 11, in a day or two. The development comes after a delegation of Shiv Sena ministers met Fadnavis on Tuesday demanding a raise in honorarium of anganwadi workers.

“Our delegation met the CM over the anganwadi workers’ issue. We brought to his notice the fact that anganwadi workers are getting much higher honorarium in other states. So, on the lines of other states, the honorarium should be increased in our state. The CM has promised to meet the Anganwadi Workers Union in two days to resolve the issue,” said Ramdas Kadam, Environment Minister, part of the Sena delegation.

The Maharashtra Anganwadi Workers’ Action Committee claimed that thousands of villages have passed resolutions supporting the strike and their demands in the Gram Sabhas held on October 2, which is also the Foundation Day of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme. “We have organised the ‘jail bharo’ at all the districts on October 5. We are ready for discussions with the state government for an amicable solution,” said M A Patil of the committee. Patil further said the anganwadi workers hope that the CM would consider their demands positively.

The Opposition party, the Congress, has attacked the state government over the ongoing strike. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, opposition leader in the Assembly, met Fadnavis on Tuesday and demanded that anganwadi workers be given a honorarium of Rs 10,000. “Considering the work being carried out by the anganwadi workers and the price rise, they should be given monthly Rs 10,000 honorarium. Their demands of a rise in honorarium and bringing alternative schemes in place of existing take home ration are justified and in the interest of children and lactating mothers,” said Patil.

