Maharashtra: Unrest in sugar belt as farmers damage vehicles over second instalment payment

Unrest has started brewing in the sugarcane belt of Kolhapur as farmers took to damaging sugar-carrying vehicles demanding immediate payment of the second instalment of cane payment. Members of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghathana had allegedly damaged two trucks transporting sugar from Shri Gurudutt Sugar, a private sugar mill in Shirol taluka of Kolhapur, on Wednesday night. A similar attack was reported on trucks ferrying sugar from Shri Datta Cooperative Sugar Mill in the same taluka.

In view of paucity of cane, millers had paid cane growers over and above the fair and remunerative price (FRP). The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghathana and other farmers’ bodies have demanded a second installment of the payment based on the revenue-sharing formula proposed by the C Rangarajan committee.

In years of bullish sugar prices, the committee has recommended that 70 per cent of the revenue generated by the mills be given to farmers while 30 per cent be used by the mills for its upkeep. The farmers’ percentage would be 75 in case the mills have by-product plants. Cane control board — a special committee chaired by the cooperative secretary that has representatives of both millers and farmers — takes the final call after the sugar season has ended.

Because of subdued sugar prices last year, the board had decided to insist on the payment of FRP only. This year, the board met in Mumbai last week and agreed to pay a second installment to the growers. Mills have been asked to submit their final balance sheet based on which the installment amount will be finalised. The cane control board is likely to meet after August to decide on the final payment.

However, farmers’ bodies have stepped up their agitation for the second installment payment and the price demanded ranges from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per tonne.

Madhavrao Ghatge, chairman of Shri Gurudutt Mill said the incidents of violence were uncalled for. “MP Raju Shetti was part of the cane control board and they had agreed to the payment schedule. The law allows us to submit the audited statements within 120 days of March ending. The millers have agreed to pay the second installment,” he said.

Ghatge said the sugar market was subdued for the past three months and the sales were just picking up now. “These incidents of violence will make it difficult for us to sale sugar,” he said. Ghatge’s mill had paid Rs 2,900 per tonne as payment of cane, the highest such value paid by any private mill in the state this season.

