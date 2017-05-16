Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray’s allegations on Jalyukt scheme improper, says BJP

Thackeray’s comments came in the backdrop of allegations of corruption worth Rs 10 crore in Konkan region made by senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam. (Representational Image) Thackeray’s comments came in the backdrop of allegations of corruption worth Rs 10 crore in Konkan region made by senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam. (Representational Image)

The BJP on Tuesday termed as “improper” the allegations of corruption in Jalyukta Shivar scheme levelled by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and said information regarding irregularities should have been shared with the state cabinet rather than media. “Uddhavji has made allegations of corruption in the Jalyukt Shivar scheme which is improper. The Sena is part of the government and hence if there was some information, it should have been shared with the state cabinet first rather than going to media,” BJP minister Ram Shinde told reporters at Mumbai. The Minister for Water Conservation said investigation into the alleged irregularities is on and Ratnagiri district collector will submit a report by this evening.

“Whoever is found guilty will face strict action. But the Shiv Sena cannot distance itself from anything happening in the state as they too are part of the government,” Shinde said.

“The Sena president should therefore adopt a responsible stance over issues,” he added.

Shinde said projects under Jalyukt Shivar need to be sanctioned by Gram Sabhas and a project report has to be submitted after visiting the area.

Districts collectors, after obtaining reports from tehsildars and praant adhikaris grant the final approval. Hence this scheme is a very transparent one, he said.

“This project is Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s dream project and is under constant scrutiny. Hence, substandard work or irregularities cannot take place,” Shinde said.

Thackeray had on Monday questioned if corruption were to happen in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s pet project as well.

According to Kadam, work done under the water conservation scheme in Ratnagiri’s Dapoli, Khed and Mandangadh is only on paper and there is no actual work done. Yet, bills of the bogus work have been cleared by officials.

