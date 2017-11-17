Maharashtra: Two more tigers found dead

Two tigers, one male and a female, were found dead on Friday. (Express archives) Two tigers, one male and a female, were found dead on Friday. (Express archives)

Two tigers, a male and a female, were found dead in the Paoni range forest of Ramtek Tehsil of Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Friday. Forest officials are suspecting it to be a case of poisoning.

Deputy Conservator of Forest G Mallikarjun told The Indian Express, “Two adult tigers, a male and a female, were found dead inside the forest of Paoni. There was a carcass of a cow about 150 metres away. We suspect it to be a case of poisoning.” “The cow’s owner has been identified and we are enquiring further. There is a village called Tangla nearby and the man belongs there,” he further said.

Incidentally, this is the second news of tiger death in this week. Three days ago, a sub-adult tiger was found dead near Mul in Chandrapur district. But it was inferred to be a case of a territorial fight and the tiger was possibly killed by a dominant adult male, who had also partially eaten the body of the sub-adult tiger.

But coming as it does in less than a month of a radio-collared tigress from Chaprala sanctuary in Gadchiroli being found electrocuted, the question of safety of tigers has once again come to fore.

Earlier, a radio-collared tiger called Srinivas from Umred-Karhandla Sanctuary in Nagpur district was found electrocuted. Last month, T27 C1, a radio-collared tigress from Brahmapuri in Chandrapur district, was found electrocuted near Bor sanctruary in Wardha district.

With today’s two tiger deaths, the total tiger mortality this year in the state has gone up to eight, seven of them due to poaching.

Some more tiger poaching cases of the past had been detected this year with offences being registered against alleged poachers. The Forest Department maintains such numbers in the year of detection also. Taking those figures into consideration, the tally this year has now gone up to 17.

