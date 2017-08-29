Maharashtra: Two held with charas

Two persons were arrested in Jogeshwari on Sunday for allegedly trying to sell 4 kg of charas worth Rs 8 lakh, police said. According to Subhash Khanvilkar, senior inspector, Oshiwara police, a trap was laid in Jogeshwari West after they got a tip-off. A team of officers led by Inspector Arjun Rajane apprehended a man and a woman and found them in possession of charas, Khanvilkar said.

Police were investigating where the duo had procured the charas from and whom they planned to sell it to. “We cannot disclose too much at this stage as we are looking for the other accused in the case,” said Khanvilkar. Last week, the police busted a unit manufacturing mephedrone in Palghar after arresting a drug peddler in Andheri West. The Amboli police station traced the mephedrone seized from him to Dahanu, where three men had been allegedly synthesising mephedrone.

