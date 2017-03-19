Maharashtra: Two booked for assaulting revenue officials

A team of revenue officials, who went to seize illegally extracted sand, was attacked by two persons last night in Hanuman Nagar area here, police said today. Sixty-five brass (unit to measure quantity for loose material sand) valued at Rs 20 lakh has been seized from the spot, said police.

Officials of the revenue department had received information that some sand mafias were dumping illegally extracted sand brought from Solapur in Hanuman Nagar area of the town following which they went to the spot, tehsildar Ayush Prasad said.

On seeing the officials at the site, the duo dashed their four-wheeler into the jeep of revenue officials before escaping, Prasad said.

He said, “Myself along with sub-divisional magistrate Chetan Mirase and an additional team of revenue officials reached the spot on receiving information of the attack and seized the sand.”

The duo who attacked the police have been identified as Akbar Shaikh and Iliyas Shaikh, said Osmanabad Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh.

A case has been registered with Anand Nagar police under section 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, the SP said.

Two teams have been formed to nab the duo, he added.

