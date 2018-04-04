Maharashtra: Trying to save goat, woman fights off tiger with a stick

Rupali Meshram (Source: BBC News) Rupali Meshram (Source: BBC News)

A 23-year-old woman in Maharashtra “luckily” survived after fighting with a tiger which attacked her goat, BBC News reported. Rupali Meshram hurried out of her house when she heard the goat scream last week. Upon seeing the goat being attacked, Rupali picked up a stick and began hitting the tiger, which then pounced on her.

Rupali was saved by her mother who puller her inside the house. Both mother and daughter sustained minor injuries in the attack that came into news only recently. Unfortunately, the goat did not survive the attack.

The doctor who treated the duo lauded Rupali for her “exemplary courage” and said that she was lucky not to have been bitten by the animal. Moments after the attack, Rupali who suffered injuries to her head, waist, legs and hands; took a selfie with her mother. The mother was also injured near the eye. Both are healing well, the report suggests. “I thought my daughter was going to die,” her mother Jijabhai told BBC News.

Wild animals are often seen in Rupali’s village. “I am a bit worried about returning to my village so soon after an attack like this, but I am not scared,” Rupali said, adding that they had called a forest guard after the attack. The tiger, however, ran off before the guard arrived.

