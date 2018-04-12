Presents Latest News
Maharashtra trekker found dead after he got separated from group

Rescue teams found Sumit's body on Wednesday. It seems to he died due to extreme cold, the officer said.

A 25-year-old man from Maharashtra died in Uttarkashi while he was returning from a trek, an official said today. Sumit was part of a 16-member trekking team from Delhi’s Youth Hostel Association of India, SDM Purola Puran Singh Rana said. The team had gone on a trek from Valavat to the Chainsheel meadow on April 7, he said.

The official said while returning from Chainsheel the members of the trekking team lost their way near Tamta Thaat due to heavy snowfall on Tuesday. They were returning to the base camp at Kasmolti, he said.

The SDM said the team claimed that Sumit had got separated from the group. One of the group members on Tuesday informed the local police that they had lost their way due to inclement weather, Rana said. Rescue teams found Sumit’s body on Wednesday. It seems to he died due to extreme cold, the officer said.

