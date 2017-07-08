Maharashtra: Transport contractor in ACB net for offering Rs 25 lakh bribe

The contractor, Radheshyam Khaturia (55) was arrested here last evening, DSP, Thane ACB Sangram Singh Nishandhar said (Source: Google Map) The contractor, Radheshyam Khaturia (55) was arrested here last evening, DSP, Thane ACB Sangram Singh Nishandhar said (Source: Google Map)

A transport contractor has been arrested for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to a BJP legislator in Mira-Bhayandar here, Thane ACB officials said on Saturday. The contractor, Radheshyam Khaturia (55) was arrested here last evening, DSP, Thane ACB Sangram Singh Nishandhar told PTI.

The accused had tried to bribe Bhayandar MLA Narendra Mehta for getting passed his tender for operating public transport buses in Mira-Bhayander here, he said. He was caught red handed at Mehta’s office while offering the bribe money, the officer said. Khaturia had approached Mehta after his tender was rejected by the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, ruled by the BJP.

Mehta had filed a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB, which laid a trap and arrested Khaturia. Also a civic clerk Anand Gabale (38), who allegedly helped the contractor in handing over the sum, was apprehended, the ACB said.

