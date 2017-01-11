Maharashtra: Traffic cop beaten to death; 21-yr-old accused asks for separate trial from minor brother

The 21-year-old accused of beating traffic constable Vilas Shinde to death along with his minor brother has filed a plea seeking separate trial of his case. The minor’s case has been transferred by the Juvenile Justice Board for trial as an adult before the children’s court in sessions court. As per the amended Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, joint trial of an adult and a minor are not to be conducted even if the case for the juvenile, between the age group of 16-18 years, has been transferred. So far, the hearings in the case were being conducted in one court, while maintaining separate records of the proceedings.

Watch What Else is Making News



The application by the 21-year-old states that as per Section 23 of the amended Act, joint proceedings of a child in conflict with law and a person not a child cannot be carried out. The plea is being heard by the Principal Judge of the City Civil and Sessions Court, Mumbai. The court has adjourned the hearing to next week, directing the prosecution to file its reply.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the children’s court hearing the case of the juvenile heard arguments for his bail. In his plea, the 17-year-old has said that he had cleared his Class X exams and applied for online admission after his results were declared. It adds that the chargesheet filed by the Khar police does not mention an overt act on his part in the attack on Shinde and that there was no intention to cause his death.

The bail plea states that though the minor had called his brother, he had not said on the phone that he should come to beat up the constable.

Special public prosecutor Vaibhav Bagade, appearing for the state, opposed the plea, arguing that the minor was aware that he would require a licence to ride a bike. “The deceased cop was a public servant on duty. To assault and instigate a public servant is a hazardous and alarming incident,” Bagade argued. The court had also sought a confidential report from the probation officer of the observation home at Dongri, which was perused by the judge. The bail plea will be decided by the court next week.