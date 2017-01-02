Maharashtra tops 2015 suicide chart

Maharashtra had the highest incidences of suicides at 16,970, followed by 15,777 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 14,602 in West Bengal, 10,786 in Karnataka and 10,293 in Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra had the highest incidences of suicides at 16,970, followed by 15,777 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 14,602 in West Bengal, 10,786 in Karnataka and 10,293 in Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra holds the distinction of being the state with the highest number of suicides in the country last year. According to government data released last week, 16,970 people committed suicide in the state in 2015, meaning 106 of every one million Indians took their own lives. The total number of suicides in the country grew by 1.5 per cent from 1,31,666 lakh in 2014 to 1,33,623 lakh in 2015. Maharashtra showed a 4.06 per cent increase from 16,307 in 2014 to 16,970.

States like Uttarakhand (129.5 per cent), Meghalaya (73.7 per cent), Nagaland (61.5 per cent) and Jammu and Kashmir (44.2 per cent) showed some of the highest spikes in suicide rates.

Maharashtra had the highest incidences of suicides at 16,970, followed by 15,777 suicides in Tamil Nadu, 14,602 in West Bengal, 10,786 in Karnataka and 10,293 in Madhya Pradesh.

These five states together account for 51.2 per cent of the total suicides reported in the country. The remaining 48.8 per cent suicides were reported in the other 23 states and seven union territories. Interestingly, amongst the top five states in terms of development barring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, all the other states have seen an increase in the number of suicides.

The most suicides per population happen in Puducherry and Sikkim. On an average, 432 out of every 10 lakh people commit suicide in Puducherry, the number is as high as 375 per ten lakh in Sikkim. Daily wage workers in the country have shown the highest percentage increase in suicides 2016.

Their numbers have grown by 51 per cent from 15,735 in 2014 to 23,799 in 2015. They constitute nearly 17.8 per cent of all suicides, followed by housewives who make up16.7 per cent of all suicides.

Over 27.6 per cent suicides that take place have been blamed on family problems, 15.8 per cent due to illness, 4.8 per cent on marital issues and 3.3 per cent each on bankruptcy and love affairs. Deaths due to bankruptcy have risen by 88 per cent from 2,308 in 2014 to 4,357 in 2015