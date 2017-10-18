Maharashtra to start separate woman police investigation wing

An official said Maharshtra has recently witnessed a spurt in incidents like rape, molestation, domestic violence and human trafficking. Photo for representation An official said Maharshtra has recently witnessed a spurt in incidents like rape, molestation, domestic violence and human trafficking. Photo for representation

The Maharashtra government will start a woman police investigation wing in all the districts to effectively deal with crime against women.

An official said Maharashtra had recently witnessed a spurt in incidents like rape, molestation, domestic violence and human trafficking. “To investigate these cases thoroughly and to present a charge sheet on time, there was a need to have a special investigation team,” he said.

A 16-member investigation team will be formed under the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Economic Offences Wing) at district level. The team will consist of four police officers and 12 cops. “This team will investigate cases related to atrocities against women, frame charges against the accused and submit charge sheet on time,” he said.

Earlier, the state police had constituted investigative units at seven major districts (Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Pune Rural, Yavatmal and Ahmednagar) to handle the investigation and to monitor women- related crimes. As crimes against women are on the rise, the home department decided to start special investigative squads at the district level too, the official said.

The special investigation teams will also work to increase conviction rate in women-related crime incidents. These units will also train women on precautionary safety measures. They will also coordinate with NGOs working for the upliftment of women.

