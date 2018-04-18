Maharashtra to start Rs 5,084 crore power supply scheme for farmers

The state government on Tuesday approved a scheme to launch High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) to provide electricity to over two lakh farmers. (Representational) The state government on Tuesday approved a scheme to launch High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) to provide electricity to over two lakh farmers. (Representational)

The state government on Tuesday approved a scheme to launch High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) to provide electricity to over two lakh farmers. Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the scheme will cater to around 2.24 lakh farmers, who had applied for new connections, but were still to get electricity almost three years later.

The scheme, approved by the state Cabinet, is estimated to cost Rs 5,048 crore. Bawankule said that currently, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited spends around Rs 1.5 lakh per new connection and under HVDS scheme, the cost will be around Rs 2 lakh per new connection. “The HVDS is expected to reduce long-term losses,” he added.

Under HVDS, only two farmers will have to share a transformer, as opposed to the current situation where 10 to 15 farmers share one transformer. “The new system will not only reduce the load on transformers but also provide high voltage electricity to farmers… HVDS will eliminate transformer failures and ensure continuous supply…,” said Bawankule.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App