Maharashtra to spend Rs 4.5 crore to procure Deendayal Upadhyay collection

The Maharashtra government will spend Rs 4.5 crore to procure 10,000 pieces of a 15-volume collection of works by Jana Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyay to be distributed to the 400-plus government and recognised libraries across the state. The Centre is celebrating Upadhyay’s birth centenary year as ‘Garib Kalyan Varsh’ and has rolled out a number of schemes under this name.

BJP president Amit Shah had also asked all BJP-ruled states to ensure that their public school and college libraries buy the works of Upadhyay and distribute them amongst their students.

The 15-volume collection has been edited by Ekatma Manavdarshan Anusandhan Sansthan, a society run by Mahesh Sharma, a former president of the Rajasthan BJP, and published by Delhi-based Prabhat Prakashan.

Upadhyay is credited with have conceived the “Ekatam Manavad” (Integral Humanism), the BJP’s guiding political philosophy. The procurement of his books has been taking place in all the BJP-ruled states and the Maharashtra government last week issued orders for the distribution of these books.

“2016-17 is the birth centenary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. His life work encapsulated in the book can be a major source of inspiration to the poor youth that reside in rural areas,” an order issued by the state government says. Under the proposal, the 10,000 books will be purchased at a price of Rs 4,500 each. These sets will be purchased at a 30 per cent discount from the publisher and will be distributed among the 400 plus public and recognised libraries across Maharashtra.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App