Maharashtra to set up committee to activate Transgender Welfare Board

Maharashtra government will set up an executive committee under the ministry of Women and Child Welfare to activate functioning of Transgender Welfare Board, conceptualised in 2014. The government will implement various Central schemes for welfare of the transgender community through the executive committee, state Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde said.

She said the issues concerning the community will be handled by her ministry. Munde was speaking at a meeting of representatives of the transgender community here.

“The decision to set up the Transgender Welfare Board was taken in 2014. We will set up an executive committee to activate the board,” she said.

There are some five Central schemes for welfare of transgenders.

Munde said her ministry will work towards bringing transgenders into the mainstream.

“We want them to be treated honourably and see that they benefit from the government’s welfare schemes,” she said.

