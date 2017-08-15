Maharashtra to link Aadhaar data with 7/12 extract of farm land

All those who have applied for a loan waiver have to provide their Aadhaar data. (Representational Image) All those who have applied for a loan waiver have to provide their Aadhaar data. (Representational Image)

Farmers in Maharashtra who apply for the loan waiver will now have to link 7/12 extract of their agricultural land with Aadhaar numbers. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after he chaired a disaster management meeting in Mantralaya on Monday.

As part of the process to implement Rs 34,000-crore loan waiver for farmers announced by the government in June, it has asked farmers to fill up a form and provide basic information, along with Aadhaar details. All those who have applied for a loan waiver have to provide their Aadhaar data.

The state is now taking the move a step forward and has said Aadhaar cards should be linked with land records. The 7/12 extract of a plot denotes the land’s current and previous ownership. “The move will mean that the government can ensure direct benefit transfer to all farmers who get affected by drought,” Fadnavis said.

So far this year, rainfall in Maharashtra has not been adequate. Till August 14, the state has received only 71.9 per cent of its average rainfall. The revenue division of Amravati, with 58.3 per cent rainfall, Nagpur, with 60 per cent, and Aurangabad, with 60.1 per cent, are the worst hit.

The remaining three revenue divisions have had decent rainfall so far. While Pune has received 77.1 per cent of its share, Nashik has got 83 per cent and Mumbai recorded 95.1 per cent. With certain parts of the state facing rain shortage and the monsoon waning, the chief minister has stated that the government may take a relook at the way areas are categorised as drought-hit.

