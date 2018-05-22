Maharashtra to get 1,000 MW solar energy from six producers

After receiving a lukewarm response from private parties to a tender regarding procurement of 1 GW of solar energy, the MSEDCL has finally received offers at lower rates. After receiving a lukewarm response from private parties to a tender regarding procurement of 1 GW of solar energy, the MSEDCL has finally received offers at lower rates.

MAHARASHTRA WILL now procure 1,000 MW of its total energy requirement from six solar energy producers across the country.

After receiving a lukewarm response from private parties to a tender regarding procurement of 1 GW of solar energy, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has finally received offers at lower rates.

The state-owned discom has received offers in the range of Rs 2.71 per unit and Rs 2.72 per unit, which was lower than the bids in other states, said an official from MSEDCL. Eight developers participated in the auction and the discom received offers for a total of 1,450 MW.

The power will be supplied to agriculture pumps during the day. It will also help the MSEDCL attain the Renewable Purchase Obligation mandated by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) under the Electricity Act-2003 to purchase a minimum level of renewable energy out of its total consumption. During peak seasons, the power consumption recorded by MSEDCL exceeds 23,000 MW.

In a bid to switch to renewable sources of energy, the discom had on December 21, 2017, issued a tender for the purchase of 1 GW solar energy but did not receive any responses. The tender was reissued with relaxed norms on April 9, 2018. While the last date for bid submission was April 27, it was extended further as the

responses were few, said sources.

