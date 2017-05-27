Maharashtra to frame policy to set up electric vehicle charging stations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that in order to set up electric vehicle charging stations across the state, the government would frame a policy. Fadnavis was speaking here Friday after inaugurating the country’s first multi-modal electric vehicle project and Ola electric charging station, in the presence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. “The state government will frame a policy to set up electric vehicle charging stations for electric vehicles across the state,” the CM said.

“This is a huge opportunity for creating jobs for the unemployed youth. Through these charging stations, more job opportunities will be created. The policy will cover all the aspects related to land availability and granting permissions for the electric vehicle charging stations,” he said. Gadkari, who handles the transport portfolio, said there was an urgent need to rethink the transport infrastructure and fuel dependency in the country.

“The transport ministry is focusing on pollution-free public transport in the country and we have entered into an MoU with Transport for London, the company which looks after the public transport in London,” the minister said.

On manufacturing dual fuel engine for ships in the country, the shipping minister said, “I am working on (setting up) a joint venture between an Indian company and Rolls Royce on developing dual fuel engine for ships to be manufactured in India. The agreement is very close to completion.”

He said the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in Mumbai was running into losses and his ministry has decided to find a solution to address isues pertaining to it and other public transport bodies.

