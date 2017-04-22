Maharashtra: Tiger Jai’s cub loses its radio collar

EXACTLY a year after iconic tiger Jai went missing from Umred-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary (UKWS) , his cub T10, popularly known as Srinivas, has lost his radio collar, sending the forest officials into a tizzy.

Srinivas, who moves in about 80-sq km area straddling Paoni and Nagbhid ranges in Bhandara and Chandrapur district, lost the collar on April 19. Wildlife Institute of India (WII) scientist Bilal Habib, who had fitted the collar, told The Indian Express, “Our team of researchers stationed in the area got a mortality signal around 6 am on the day from a place near a nullah in Nagbhid range. It rushed to the spot along with local forest staff to find that the collar was lying there and the tiger wasn’t around. A massive hunt has been launched for the tiger by putting the entire staff of Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur divisions into action. We have laid camera traps in the areas he is known to have been walking.”

Habib refuted reports that the collar was damaged. “It’s still functioning. It came off apparently as the nut-bolt assembly loosened,” he said.

The tiger had moved for about eight hours on April 18 before coming to a paddy field in Nagbhid range around midnight. He then moved to a nearby nullah when human movements started in the area. He stayed at the place through the day and the subsequent night. On April 20 morning, the monitoring team got what is known as “mortality signal”, which is given by the collar if the tiger doesn’t make any movement for four hours at a stretch. “So, our team rushed to the spot to find that the collar had got severed,” Habib said. “The tiger may have moved on without collar and hence we have put camera traps along the way we know he moves as also at many other places in the entire belt,” he added.

On Friday, a dog squad was pressed into service. “The dog took our team to all the places where the tiger had probably moved after losing the collar. But the tiger apparently moved down the nullah further ahead not leaving the scent behind,” Habib said. He also said that if the tiger was poached, the dog would have sniffed it out as poachers won’t take the entire animal away lock, stock and barrel.”

But with the tiger probably not at great distance away, it shouldn’t be long before he is seen or at least comes in camera trap pictures. “Yes, we should be able to get his picture within a week’s time at the most,” Habib said.

The Indian Express had reported on March 2 how radio-collaring of two of Jai’s cubs, Srinivas and Bittu, had helped chronicle their adaptability journey.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now