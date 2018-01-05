Maharashtra: Three convicts who ‘escaped’ from Bihar prison held

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Thane Police Crime Branch has arrested three convicts who were on the run allegedly after escaping from a prison in Bihar. One of them, a murder convict, had worked at a housekeeping firm in Mumbai, the police said.

The Thane Crime Branch unit I and the Bihar Police, in a joint operation, arrested Parjit Kumar, Sonu Pandey and Devdhari Rai. While Pandey and Rai were taken by the Bihar Police, Kumar has been arrested by the Thane police. Kumar was arrested in 1998 for a triple murder, sources said. He had been sentenced to death, but was granted a pardon by the President, who commuted his sentence to life imprisonment, said officers from Thane police.

In December 2016, five convicts lodged in the Buxar central prison broke out of the jail. The five had used their clothes and bedsheets to form a rope. The entire plan was orchestrated by Kumar,” said an officer from Thane Crime Branch. According to the Thane police, the Bihar Police contacted them regarding Kumar in 2017.

“Kumar had allegedly called the eyewitnesses of the murder case and had threatened them. He even demanded Rs 10 lakh from them for sending him to prison. These calls were made from Thane, Bihar police told us,” said a senior officer from Thane police.

The Thane Crime Branch had been trying to trace Kumar for the past three months, sources said. “He was working in housekeeping for a private firm but under a different name. He had not given the right address and was changing his house constantly,” the officer said.

However, he was finally nabbed on the night of January 3 from Cidco bus stop in Thane, police said. “Based on a lot of technical and human intelligence, Kumar was nabbed while he was waiting for a bus to move out of Thane. He was arrested from the bus stop at around 1 am on January 4,” said DCP (Crime) Abhishek Trimukhe.

After he was nabbed, he revealed the locations of Rai and Saran, who were nabbed by the Bihar Police from other places in Bihar and Mumbai, sources said. Kumar had allegedly broken away from his family and was living with a forged identity in Thane, Delhi, Agra and even Nepal, police said.

“He was accused of killing two women and a man in Bihar in 1998 and the crime was heinous enough for him to be sentenced to death. He has shown no remorse and has even threatened the eye witnesses,” said an officer from the Thane Crime Branch. “Bihar Police shall take his custody soon… and find the other two accused who had ran away with him,” the officer added.

