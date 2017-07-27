Those killing in name of Islam not true Muslims, says Iraq foreign minister

Iraq’s foreign minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari was felicitated by the Dawoodi Bohra community at a function at Najam Baug in Dongri on Wednesday. Dilip Kagda Iraq’s foreign minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari was felicitated by the Dawoodi Bohra community at a function at Najam Baug in Dongri on Wednesday. Dilip Kagda

TERRORISTS who raise slogans of Islam but kill Muslims are not true practitioners of Islam, said the foreign minister of Iraq, Ibrahim al Jaafari, who is visiting Mumbai. Addressing a gathering at Najam Baug in Dongri on Wednesday, Jaafari said killing children and bombing religious structures such as temples and churches is not true Islam.

Jaafari was in the city to pay a visit to the Dawoodi Bohra mausoleum in Bhendi Bazaar. He also paid his respects at the graves of leaders of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

On the 39 Indians alleged to have been abducted by the ISIS three years ago in Iraq, Jaafari said his country had no “substantial evidence” on their wherabouts.

The Iraq minister arrived in New Delhi on Monday, where he met External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

While speaking on the need of unity within the global Muslim community, Jaafari said, “ Unity of global Muslims is a message that exists in the Holy Quran and in the teachings of of the Prophet. Despite the differences that may exist between different people in the way they perceive the world with their minds, if they come together with their hearts, lasting peace and unity can be achieved.”

Muslims, according to the leader, should look at the welfare of all people regardless of cast or creed. “Even the great Prophet Muhammad propagated love, trust and knowledge. That is the true meaning of being a Muslim,” he added.

The minister expressed his pleasure over the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust’s redevelopment project of Bhendi Bazaar, which will give the area a facelift. He also said he hoped that the Dawoodi Bohra community cultural centres he visited in Mumbai would remain venues for the spread of ideals in the true spirit of Islam.

“The Iraqi government has always extended the utmost help in accommodating some 25,000 Bohra pilgrims each year in Najaf and Karbala. We hope to maintain this harmonious relationship,” Sadiq bhaisaheb Jamaluddin, Operating Trustee for Fayze Husaini, which facilitates pilgrimage to holy sites and mausoleums for members of the Bohra community, said.

