There is proof structure tampered with: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Sunil Shitap at Vikhroli court. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Sunil Shitap at Vikhroli court. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Investigators probing the collapse of a five-storey building in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar have found evidence that the structure’s columns and beams had been tampered with, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday.

Seventeen lives were lost when the building belonging to the Sai Siddhi Cooperative Housing Society collapsed, rekindling the debate on policies governing redevelopment and repairs of buildings in the commercial capital.

Sunil Shitap, the owner of a nursing home on the building’s ground floor, was arrested on Wednesday evening, following accusations that he had tampered with the columns and beams of the structure during the ongoing renovation of the nursing home.

On Thursday, the noose tightened around Shitap, with the chief minister confirming there was evidence to nail him.

“Investigators have collected structural evidence and photographs from the collapse site which reveal that the columns and beams were tampered with. Prima facie, it does seem that the manipulation of the structural members during the renovation work had led to the tragedy,” Fadnavis said, during a discussion in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

“Innocent lives have been lost due to the gross negligence. It can’t be tolerated. The culprit will be tried for homicide,” the chief minister said.

While legislators from all parties pressed for action against civic officials responsible for the irregularities, the chief minister pointed out that neither had the building been surveyed as dilapidated nor was there any complaint made to the civic body regarding the renovation work.

“But if someone is found guilty of negligence or connivance during the inquiry, strict action will be initiated,” Fadnavis said.

While Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta had earlier announced a probe committee under Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chandrasekhar Chore, Fadnavis informed the Assembly that an IAS officer would head the inquiry. One of the additional municipal commissioners will head the probe panel, said sources.

Later in the day, Fadnavis also announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakh for families of the victims, and declared that the redevelopment and in situ rehabilitation of those who lost their homes would be taken up on a war-footing.

The Ghatkopar building tragedy dominated proceedings of the state legislature on Wednesday, with the Assembly setting aside routine business for a four-hour discussion. While replying to the debate, Fadnavis listed some of the measures his government would take to avoid a repeat of such incidents.

On redevelopment of dilapidated and unsafe buildings, Fadnavis declared that his government will formulate a new independent regulation for all such projects in Mumbai’s proposed new development plan.

While Mumbai’s existing development control regulations have provisions that incentivise redevelopment projects of a certain kind, senior government sources said that the chief minister had plans to review these, and formulate a revised integrated regulation in the new plan.

Directives have been freshly issue to ensure that all buildings over 30 years old obtain structural stability certificates. The implementation of this drive will be closely monitored, he said.

The Urban Development department will also soon issue the final notification recognising the right of a tenant to reconstruct a tenanted premises if the landlord of a dilapidated property fails to initiate redevelopment work within a year of it being pulled down. Repair permissions would now be issued online, and if a structural engineer and architect certifies that such repair work does not involve any alteration to the structural members, this would be issued within 24 hours, he said.

All actions against illegal construction — from issuance of notice to demolition — will be available online to increase accountability.

Meanwhile, accusations of connivance between Shitap and civic officials were raised. NCP’s Ajit Pawar, who moved an adjournment motion on the issue, alleged the tragedy was a “clear case of someone using his political clout to get his way.” Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil attacked the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC and the BJP, alleging that the civic body had become a hotbed of corruption.

