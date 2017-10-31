Thane Smart City Project: Works worth Rs 700 crore approved

Various works to the tune of Rs 700 crore were on Tuesday approved by the Board of Directors constituted for the Thane Smart City Project. The works were approved in a meeting chaired by Board’s chairman Manu Srivastava. The Board has been constituted jointly by Thane Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra government.

Thane Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Chavan, who is the CEO of the Board, said Rs 119.32 crore has been approved for a new railway station which is proposed to come up between Thane and Mulund.

The board also approved the appointment of a consultant for the Teen Hath Naka traffic improvement programme worth Rs 299 crore, the official said. A sum of Rs 206.50 crore has been sanctioned for creek area development and beautification programmes. And Rs 7.10 crore was approved for the beautification of lakes, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App