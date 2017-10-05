Maharashtra: Tests show crackers exceed noise limits

“The smoke and dust pollution caused by all the crackers seem to be higher than last year,” read the report prepared by Awaaz Foundation. (Express Photo) “The smoke and dust pollution caused by all the crackers seem to be higher than last year,” read the report prepared by Awaaz Foundation. (Express Photo)

A firecracker testing conducted by the Awaaz Foundation along with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has shown that the series crackers violated the prescribed noise-pollution limit of 105 dB(A), setting the stage for a noisy Diwali.

“The prescribed noise limits for series crackers is 105 dB(A) and most exceeded this limit. Firecrackers like the 10,000 Lar, Ooh La! La! And Street Fighter measured 112.6, 107 and 109.9 dB(A) respectively,” said Suraiya Artes from the Awaaz Foundation. The MPCB will recommend to the Controller of Explosives that these firecrackers be banned.

While the single crackers were found to be within their permissible limits of 125 dB(A), with most measuring between 116 to 119 dB(A), they were still found to be higher than last year’s highest reading of 117 dB(A). However, the sound levels touched the outer limits of the permissible levels of 145 dB(C).

In scientific parlance dB(A) represents the average noise levels over a certain period of time and dB(C) represents the maximum peak noise levels reached. The noise levels for single crackers reached 144.5 dB(C).

“The smoke and dust pollution caused by all the crackers seem to be higher than last year,” read the report prepared by Awaaz Foundation. Similar tests will be conducted all over Maharashtra by the MPCB and a comprehensive report will be prepared by October 12 and it will also be shared with the Controller of Explosives. MPCB will also test the crackers for chemical pollutants.

“We will request Controller of Explosives to take the required action against these firecrackers. We will conduct similar tests across Maharashtra till October 12,” said Dr VM Mothgare, Joint Director (Air Pollution Control).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App