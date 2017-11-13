Maharashtra: Teacher held for hitting student with duster

A teacher of a private school was on Monday arrested for allegedly hitting a ten-year-old student with a duster in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said. The accused allegedly hit three students with a duster for not doing home-work and not carrying notebooks for their class on Saturday, a senior police official said. One of them, a girl student of standard V, sustained hair line fracture between her fingers, he said.

The girl’s parents registered a complaint at the Khandeshwar police station on Saturday. A case under section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 was registered, the official added.

Statements of the teacher, principal and and other staff were recorded today. The teacher was produced in a Panvel court which granted her bail, the official said.

