Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana quits NDA

Over the last two years, relations between Raju Shetti and the BJP have not been cordial. File Over the last two years, relations between Raju Shetti and the BJP have not been cordial. File

After blowing hot and cold for several months, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana Wednesday officially severed its ties with the ruling NDA, complaining of Centre’s “anti-farmer” policies. Party leader and MP Raju Shetti announced the official departure while addressing a press conference here Wednesday.

“Our decision to align with BJP was based on the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to the polls. He had talked about implementation of recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee and pro-farmer policies. However, in the three-and-a-half years of their rule, they have repeatedly gone back on their words so it does not make sense continuing in the government,” Shetti said.

Following the decision of Shetti to exit NDA, party leader Ravikant Tupkar resigned from his position as the president of the Handlooms and Textile Corporation of the state.

The two-term MP from Hathkanangale constituency of Kolhapur announced his intention of forming a nation-wide farmers’ pressure group. The pressure group will tour the country and raise awareness about farm-related issues. A nation-wide yatra is also being planned which will tour the nation to understand talk about farm distress in various parts of the country. More than 160 organisations are in the loop for the formation of the pressure group.

Asked about his future political move, Shetti chose to be cryptic. He said his party will be maintaining equal distance from all political parties. Shetti said he will be focusing his energy to strengthen the organisation. “We are not strong enough to effect a change in political power but we are strong enough to tilt the power balance. It’s my desire to become strong enough to effect change in power,” he said.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana has a strong base in the cane belt of western Maharashtra. An offshoot of the erstwhile Shetkari Sanghatana, the organisation came into existence when Shetti had decided to part ways from his mentor the legendary farmers’ leader Sharad Joshi. Ironically, Joshi’s decision to support the BJP and Shiv Sena in the 1990s had brought about the division of the farmers’ body.

During the general elections of 2009, Shetti had emerged as a giant killer by defeating NCP heavy weight Nivedita Mane at Hatkhanagale in Kolhapur. The 2014 elections proved decisive for Shetti as he won with a record margin. However, the Sanghatana did not manage to win any other seat in the general elections although it had allied with the BJP and fought elections together as an NDA constituent.

During the assembly elections, Shetti had sided with the BJP but failed to get any of its candidates elected. However, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government had later accommodated another party leader Sadashiv Khot in the state cabinet while Tupkar was made the head of the Textile Corporation.

Over the last two years, relations between Shetti and BJP have not been cordial, with Shetti speaking repeatedly against both the state and central governments. Things had come to a breaking point earlier this year, with Shetti launching an Atmakhels padyatra to “atone” for supporting the BJP. This rift between the Sanghatana and the BJP had also resulted in Khot being finally expelled from the organisation.

With Shetti going on a solitary path, it remains to be seem how it will affect the BJP politically. The party has sizable support in Western Maharashtra and in some pockets in Marathwada and Vidarbha. While it might not be strong enough to win any Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha seat on its own, the Sanghatana can surely play spoilsport in many seats. As BJP goes on a drive to consolidate its power in the cane belt, Sanghatana might prove to be a roadblock in its path. All eyes will be on the future course of action of the leader on how he is able to justify his decision to sever ties with the ruling coalition.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App