Maharashtra: Student killed by two classmates for ‘ogling’ girl

A class 10 student was found dead with grievous injuries inside his school in Maharashtra’s Solapur district (Representational Image) A class 10 student was found dead with grievous injuries inside his school in Maharashtra’s Solapur district (Representational Image)

A class 10 student was found dead with grievous injuries inside his school in Maharashtra’s Solapur district yesterday, police said on Wednesday. Police on Tuesday apprehended two classmates of the deceased, identified as Mahesh Karande (16), who were absent since the incident and booked them for murder, an official said.

As per preliminary investigation, the accused duo had objected to Karande staring at a girl in his class and attacked him with a sickle, he said. According to the official, the duo–one of them juvenile and another a 20-year-old–allegedly attacked Karande near the computer room of Samata High School in Pirale village ahead of practical tests for class 10. “Karande was attacked with a sickle near the computer room of the school. He was rushed to a hospital by school authorities where he was declared brought dead,” the official said.

Natepute police station incharge Rajkumar Bhujbal said they suspected the role of the two students as they were missing since the day of the incident and even didn’t appear for the practical examination. “An offence of murder was registered against the duo who were apprehended from the village this morning,” Bhujbal said.

The officer said a scuffle had broken out between the duo and Karande after they accused him of staring at a girl in the class, before the fatal attack. Further investigation is underway, he added.

