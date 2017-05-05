Maharashtra: Stay prepared for polls, Uddhav Thackeray tells Sena MLAs

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asked his party MLAs Thursday to start preparations for elections. “It is time you pulled your girdles up and be prepared for elections,” Thackeray said while addressing his party legislators at a closed-door meeting in Mumbai.

The meeting was called ahead of the ensuing special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to adopt Goods and Services Tax (GST). The Sena has a fear that the BJP may pull the rug on their presently strained alliance and call for early elections. A section of BJP legislators had been demanding that the party needed to drop the Shiv Sena and approach the public once again for a clear electoral mandate.

The Sena has over the last two years repeatedly taken swipes at the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government that it is a part of.

On Wednesday, Thackeray had said the BJP should, rather than concentrating on saving cows, work towards saving the nation. He had also said while Uttar Pradesh had a ‘Yogi’ government, Maharashtra had a “Nirupyogi” (useless) government. Thackeray also said farmers in the state were in dire straits and if the Sena spoke about their welfare people felt the party was speaking against the government.

