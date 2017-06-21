Maharashtra government to revive stalled infra projects, bear Centre’s share

With the BJP government in Maharashtra keen to pick up the pace of infrastructure development in urban areas, the state cabinet on Tuesday revived 18 such projects. (Representational Image) With the BJP government in Maharashtra keen to pick up the pace of infrastructure development in urban areas, the state cabinet on Tuesday revived 18 such projects. (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra government will release additional grants from its kitty to revive 18 stalled urban infrastructure projects. The projects in question were funded under the erstwhile Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) but had failed to make substantive progress during the scheme period.

When the Narendra Modi government at the Centre discontinued JNNURM and shifted to its own Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme instead, central funding was discontinued for ongoing (JNNURM funded) projects where the progress of completion was below 50 per cent.

But with the BJP government in Maharashtra keen to pick up the pace of infrastructure development in urban areas, the state cabinet on Tuesday revived 18 such projects. The Rs 472-crore project for 24×7 water supply in Nagpur, the Chief Minister’s home district, was one among those to be revived.

According to a decision taken by the state’s cabinet on Tuesday, the state government will now bear the bulk of the cost of the erstwhile Centre’s share. It plans to spend Rs 843 crore, in all, from the state’s kitty to revive them.

Manisha Mhaiskar, Principal Secretary, Urban Development, said, “The plan was to complete these projects within two years. The government funds would be released in three installments…”



Relief for corporators

Corporators facing disqualification for voting contrary to the directions of their parties or abstaining from voting can now approach the state government. On Tuesday, the state cabinet approved a proposal for the modification of a legislation in this regard.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App