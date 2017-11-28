Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd to issue UDAY bonds of Rs 1,600 crore

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has decided to issue fresh bonds worth Rs 1,600 crore (Representational Image) The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has decided to issue fresh bonds worth Rs 1,600 crore (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has decided to issue fresh bonds worth Rs 1,600 crore under the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY), to raise funds to pay for its debt. A senior official from the state energy department told The Indian Express that a proposal has been submitted to the finance department for approval.

“The bonds will be issued by MSEDCL and the coupon rate is yet to be decided. Once the cabinet approves the proposal, the details will be worked out,” said the official.

In November 2015, the Union government had launched the UDAY scheme to address the issue of the deteriorating financial health of debt-ridden state-owned distribution companies. According to the scheme, states were to take over 75 per cent of the discoms’ debts.

To write off these debts, the states could raise money by issuing bonds. To pay for the remaining 25 per cent debts, the discoms could issue UDAY bonds backed by state guarantee. Against this scheme, the discoms have to meet efficiency targets such as reduction of transmission losses and curbing power theft.

So far, the MSEDCL has issued bonds worth Rs 4,960 crore, according to the official website of UDAY. The discom is yet to issue bonds worth Rs 6,613 crore.

A total of 31 states and union territories have signed up for the UDAY scheme to take off the load of debts from their distribution companies. Bonds worth Rs 2.32 crore have been issued across the country so far.

As on September 30, 2017, the MSEDCL ranks sixth in terms of its performance in the UDAY scheme.

“The plan is in its final stages. We are very hopeful that we will soon issue to bonds,” said the official.

The financial health of MSEDCL has been deteriorating with losses to the tunes of Rs 4,000 crore annually. The distribution company is taking several measures to improve its finances. Recently, Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced an amnesty scheme to recover arrears from farm consumers. The discom has also started taking action against defaulters by resorting to disconnection.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App