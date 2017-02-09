Maharashtra state board to urge SEC to exempt some teachers from poll duty

THE MAHARASHTRA State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will request the State Election Commission (SEC) to exempt some teachers from election duty to ease the load on teachers. Teachers from junior colleges have complained that they are being saddled with work because of board exams as well as election duty.

The practical and oral exams for Class XI and XII started Wednesday keeping several teachers busy. However, owing to municipal and zilla parishad elections, the teachers have been assigned election duties too. “For election duty, each teacher has to undergo three training sessions and then be on poll duty. Between exams that will go on till February 25 and the election duty, teachers are under tremendous pressure,” said Anil Deshmukh, general secretary of Mumbai Regional Junior College Teachers’ Organisation (MRJCTO).

The MRJCTO demanded that the teachers on board exam duty be exempted from election duty. The MSBSHSE has now decided to take the teachers’ issue forward.

“Around 1,500 teachers are expected to be affected. We have drafted a letter requesting the election commission not to assign election duty to those teachers who are busy for the board exams,” said S Y Chandekar, secretary, Mumbai division of MSBSHSE. The letter will be sent to the election commission Thursday.