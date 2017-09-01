‘Special barfi’ under FDA scanner, ‘unsafe for eating’

Lack of care during transportation makes them unsafe for consumption, said S S Desai, Joint Commissioner (Food) Lack of care during transportation makes them unsafe for consumption, said S S Desai, Joint Commissioner (Food)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, is investigating a ‘special barfi’ prepared in unhygienic conditions in Gujarat. The sweets under the FDA’s scanner are made by mixing vegetable oil, sugar and skimmed milk powder.

“Traditional sweets are labour intensive. The main ingredient to make khoya (khawa) is by thickening the milk. This is then used to make other sweets. However, some vendors have tried to mislead customers by selling these ‘special barfis’ that have been not been packaged properly or stored at consistent temperatures while being transported from Gujarat to Pune,” S S Desai, Joint Commissioner (Food) told Pune Newsline.

To meet the high demand during the festive season, many sweet shops get khoya and other ingredients from places like Gujarat. These festivities also prompt vendors to use sub-standard ingredients to make more profit. FDA officials pointed out this barfi is being sold at Rs 120 per kg. However, the cost of khoya approximates to Rs 200 and to make a fast buck, the vendors often use low quality ingredients to make the sweets which are then named ‘special barfis’, Desai explained.

“Lack of care during transportation makes them unsafe for consumption and last year, we had seized material and special barfis worth Rs 29 lakh during the Ganeshotsav and Diwali. In the last few days, the FDA conducted several raids and seized sweets from three vendors — Mukesh Agrawal, Satishchand Agrawal and Mangesh Agrawal — from Budhwar Peth,” said Desai.

Barfi weighing 2,090 kg worth Rs 2.72 lakh was seized from these vendors. Material including barfi, khoya, skimmed milk powder and vegetable oil worth Rs 1.15 lakh was seized from Sahara Dairy and Trading Company at Bhosari and samples were sent to the state laboratory for further investigation. “Last year samples of the special barfi mix was sub standard,” said Desai.

“We had stopped the trucks on the highway and checked the consignment. While the transporters from Gujarat had an FSSAI license, we found that they did not conform to the prescribed conditions of transporting the sweets. The storage conditions were unhygienic and the nutrition content labels were incorrect,” said Desai.

“During the festive season, we have to be constantly alert and conduct random inspections and on-the-spot tests to check the quality of milk and milk products,” he said.

Ganesh Mandals urged to prepare good quality ‘prasad’

FDA officials have urged Ganesh Mandals to use good quality ingredients to make sweets which are distributed as ‘prasad’. Renewing its drive against adulterated sweets, the FDA has urged residents to be careful while purchasing and consuming sweets during the festival. Mandal volunteers have also been directed to note the addresses of people donating sweets during the aarti and note the details of wholesale shops from where they purchase materials to make the sweets. Volunteers can contact the FDA helpline number 1800222365 for inquiries or filing complaints.

