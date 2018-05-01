Maharashtra: Soon, CMO to monitor schemes through web-based application

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files)

CHIEF MINISTER Devendra Fadnavis will soon be able to review the performance of government schemes with the help of a web-based application in the form of a dashboard. Officials said the dashboard will assist the chief minister’s office (CMO) in conducting real-time monitoring of priority schemes.

Officials of Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Limited said the primary objective of the project is to develop a web-based application for the CMO, which will include a comprehensive analytics-based interactive tool. This application will have the capacity to analyse data and provide insights to help the CM make policy decisions and work more effectively, said officials.

“It is real-time monitoring of priority schemes… It will also be accessible to the public. Normally, people don’t know much about schemes and initiatives. Through this portal, they will get to know all details about the schemes and initiatives,” said S V R Srinivas, Principal Secretary (Information Technology). Officials said the plan is to include 38 departments and 194 schemes in the project.

“Usually, if we seek data from a particular department, the request is sent to the district and it is often 15 days before the data is generated and compiled and then sent to us. Also, the data doesn’t provide any analysis alongside, explaining what it means,” said an official.

“One of the key features of the project is that it will show an at-a-glance view of the state on one screen. This dashboard is expected to give a complete performance outlook of the state’s departments and schemes. Besides, the system will show the key performance indicators of various schemes and departments,” said an official.

Other features include a ‘star rating’ for schemes and departments. “The star rating for schemes and departments is aimed at encouraging competition among departments. The system will analyse data from social media to provide insights to the CMO,” said the official, adding that the plan is to integrate social media with the system to monitor and analyse insights about schemes from the people.

