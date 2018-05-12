Maharashtra: One killed, 30 injured after clashes in Aurangabad; section 144 imposed

Maharashtra: Aurangabad CP Milind Bharambe appealed for peace in the city following the clashes. Maharashtra: Aurangabad CP Milind Bharambe appealed for peace in the city following the clashes.

One person was killed and over 30 injured after riots which broke out last night in Gandhinagar area of Aurangabad spread across various parts of the city. Over 40 vehicles were torched, shops from Shahgunj and Chelipura area were set on fire. Meanwhile, at least 10 policemen have been injured including three junior officers.

While the police have imposed curfew in certain parts of the city, Section 144 of the CrPC was also invoked which makes gathering of four or more people illegal, situation in several parts of Aurangabad remained tensed on Saturday morning.

During the night, several incidents of stone pelting and arson were reported. In certain pockets, police had to resort to lathicharging and lobbing tear gas shells to control the crowd.

“I would like to appeal to the people of Aurangabad to remain peaceful and not taken law unto themselves,” said Aurangabad acting Police Commissioner, Milind Bharambe. For the last two months the city doesn’t have a full-time Commissioner.

According to the police, a minor argument broke out between members of two communities in Gandhinagar area which resulted in downing of shutters by many local shopkeepers. The tension, coupled with rumours resulted in stone pelting in the adjoining areas of Motikaranja, Raja Bazar, Shahgunj, Chelipura, Anguribagh.

