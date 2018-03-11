Maharashtra: Shiv Sena, MNS, AAP extend support to farmers’ march

While more than 30,000 farmers are marching towards Mumbai from Nashik, political parties including Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have extended their support for the farmers’ agitation. The farmers “long march”, which reached Mulund on Saturday night, will reach Mumbai on Sunday. They have planned to gherao the state legislature on Monday against the government for the continuing distress in the state’s farm sector. Police authorities have, meanwhile, diverted traffic at various places in Thane and Mumbai due to the long march. While the Aam Admi Party (AAP) declared support for the protest stating that they will join the march on Sunday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray spoke to leaders of the protest and extended his party’s support.
On Friday night, senior Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde met leaders of the agitation and gave them party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s message to support them. “Sena, MNS, AAP and a few other social organisations have extended support to the long march and we have accepted it. Those who will come forward to support us, we will accept their support,” said Ajit Nawale, state general secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, affiliated to CPI (M), which has called the farmers long march from Nashik. Earlier, the Peasants and Workers Party and CPI had extended their support to the farmers.
The demands of farmers include a complete farm loan waiver, transfer of forest land to tillers, and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations.
- Mar 11, 2018 at 1:29 pmImagine if state had congress govt..these saffron chaddi terrorists would have created chaos and riots in garb of Farmers agitation...Feku would have posted long tweets shedding crocodile tears...there is not a single word from Feku, his paid stooge Anna Hazare or bania Kamdev....Farmers have been in distrees after Modi and his terrorists gang usurped power in centre and states...Reply
- Mar 11, 2018 at 1:13 pmSS and MNS are parties for hoodums who used to harass nonMarathi people in Mumbai. AAP a party for anarchists who will even beat up chief secretary. Bunch of good-for-nothing asses. And farmers who want everything free. What a country!Reply
- Mar 11, 2018 at 1:01 pmBetter, CM give his chair to these 30K people to rule MH state and find out the money for loan waiver.Reply
- Mar 11, 2018 at 1:00 pmOne should keep both feet with the, farmers movement not one feet with anti farmer Political party and one feet on the farmers side.Reply
- Mar 11, 2018 at 12:41 pmAll about vote bank.Reply
