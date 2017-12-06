Maharashtra: Shiv Sena corners ally BJP on farm loan waiver

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/file) Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/file)

In a bid to corner ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the loan waiver issue, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has asked his party leaders to draw up a district-wise list of farmers who are yet to receive the benefit.

In the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Shiv Sena ministers targeted the Devendra Fadnavis government over the issue. They were demanding that the government’s list of beneficiaries be shared with them.

When contacted, party’s senior minister Subhash Desai confirmed the development. “Uddhavsaheb has asked party’s vibhag pramukhs to prepare a district-wise list of farmers who haven’t got the benefit yet. While the state administration has claimed that the government has so far distributed the loan waiver benefit to nearly 9.4 lakh farmers in the state, we have reports about several farmers who claim to have been left out,” Desai said.

He added, “Since there is a fear among such farmers that they would be kept out of the ambit, we have demanded a review of the implementation. The chief minister has agreed to the demand,” said Desai. “We have plans to match the Shiv Sena’s list with the government list,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App