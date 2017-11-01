Maharashtra: Shetkari Sanghatana steps up agitation, says it will not let cane crushing start

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana

Stepping up its protest against the loan waiver, the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) on Monday threatened that it will not let the cane crushing season, which is set to begin on November 1, start. Members of the group stopped the transport of cane to sugar mills. SSS, the farmers’ body, has decided to obstruct the transportation of cane to push for their demand of first installment payment of Rs 3,400 per tonne.

So far, 120 crushing licences have been issued by the office of the sugar commissioner. However, most mills in the sugar belt of Sangli and Kolhapur have decided to postpone their operations in view of the action taken by the Sanghatna. Members of the farmers’ body have taken it to disrupt the harvest and transportation of cane in the region. According to reports, transport of cane to about six mills was disrupted by the farmers’ body in the last few days.

MP Raju Shetti, the leader of the farmers’ body, said they will not allow the crushing operations to commence till the millers agree to their demand of first instalment payment. The Sanghatna has made this demand in the 16th “Uas Parishad” (sugarcane convention) at Jaisingpur in Kolhapur last week. “The first instalment will go towards the payment of the loans of the farmers,” he said. Cane growers, the MP said, have got a raw deal in the ongoing loan waiver of the state government. Cane growers mostly avail of bigger loans than other growers and thus the waiver, with its Rs 1.5 lakh limit, is not of much use to them. Shetti was firm that farmers will not be providing cane till their demands are made.

The farmers’ protest, millers say, is against the statue of the law as the Cane Control Board (CCB) is the final authority in deciding the cane price. However, Shetti said their demand was for the first instalment and not the final cane price. The first meeting of the Board for the current season is expected to be held on November 8. Incidentally, Shetti is one of the members of the Board.

Meanwhile, most millers in Kolhapur and Sangli have decided to adopt a wait-and- watch policy and not get into direct confrontation with the farmers’ body. State Minister of Cooperation Subhas Deshmukh is to chair a meeting about the issue on November 2. There are negotiations expected between Shetti and millers. Millers in Kolhapur say the first instalment of Rs 3,400 is non-viable, given the variation in the recovery of mills in the area. By late Tuesday, the protest had spread to Solapur. Members of the farmers’ body were seen stopping trucks carrying canes.

