Maharashtra: Seven workers die inhaling poisonous gas in Latur district

Seven workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at a factory in Maharashtra’s Latur district, fire department officials said tonight. Some workers fell unconscious while cleaning a tank at Kirti Oil Mills at Latur MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) today, they said.

A few others climbed down into the tank to check on them but did not come out. They died after inhaling poisonous gas, the officials said. A probe in the matter has been started.