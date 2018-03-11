Maharashtra: Shiv Sena, MNS, AAP support farmers’ long march

The march of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Kisan Sabha on its fourth day. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi ) The march of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Kisan Sabha on its fourth day. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi )

With more than 30,000 farmers marching towards Mumbai to protest against what they call the state government’s failure to respond to continuing distress in the farm sector, several political parties, including ruling NDA ally Shiv Sena, have extended their support to the “long march”. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of Raj Thackeray and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also lent their support for the march, expected to reach Anand Nagar, in next-door Thane district, on Saturday night.

It will reach Mumbai on Sunday, and the farmers are expected to gherao the state legislature on Monday as part of their protest. Police authorities have diverted traffic at various places in Thane and Mumbai.

Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, affiliated to the CPI(M), is leading the march from Nashik. The Peasants and Workers Party and the CPI have earlier lent support to the march.

While AAP declared its support for the protest, stating that its members will join the march on Sunday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray spoke to farmer leaders and extended his party’s support. On Friday night, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, a senior minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government, had met leaders of the agitation with party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s message of support.

“Shiv Sena, MNS, AAP and a few other social organisations have extended their support to the long march. We have accepted it. We will accept support of those who come forward,” said Ajit Nawale, state general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha. Some of the demands of the farmers include a complete wavier of farm loan, transfer of forest land to tillers, and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations.

