Maharashtra SEC bars opinion and exit polls from Feb 14-21

The State Election Commission (SEC) today said opinion and exit polls for the 10 municipal corporations and 25 zilla parishads (ZP) in Maharashtra have been barred from February 14 to 21. State Election Commissioner J S Saharia said political parties and candidates will not be able to issue advertisements in print and electronic media after the campaign period ends.

Similarly from February 14 midnight to February 21 opinion and exit polls are being prohibited from being telecast, Saharia added.

The first phase of ZP polls is on February 16, while the second phase is on February 21.

Polling for the ten municipal corporations will take place on February 21.