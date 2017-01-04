Maharashtra: SCVT gets ‘society’ status to make it autonomous

In order to keep up with the demands of industry and to create more job opportunities, the State Council of Vocation Training (SCVT) has been granted status of a “society”, to enable it to function with a measure of autonomy and change its syllabus. The state Cabinet Tuesday approved the memorandum of association and rules and regulations for the same.

Watch What Else Is Making News

SCVT is the state arm of the National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT), which frames the syllabus for all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). “We observed that industrial training needs in Maharashtra are very peculiar. However, we are still offering age-old courses for plumbers, turners and fitters. Our aim is to offer courses in tune with the modern industrial needs. By registering the SCVT under the Society Registration Act, 1860, it will become an autonomous body, enabling it to form its own syllabus and offer short-term add-on courses as per industrial needs,” said Principal Secretary of the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship department, Deepak Kapoor.

Also, in a bid to strengthen the state’s drug regulatory system, the government has sanctioned Rs 136.96 crore for the purpose. The Cabinet also decided that the Republic Day parade on January 26 will be held at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.