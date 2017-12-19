Maharashtra: Scolded for job, man kills aged father

Representational image Representational image

A 45-year-old man allegedly killed his aged father here after he constantly reprimanded him for not doing any job to earn his livelihood, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Suresh Dhinda, and his father Dharma Dhinda (70), residents of Paya village in Bhiwandi taluka here, used to have frequent quarrels as the former did not do any work to sustain himself, a police official said.

On Sunday night, the duo again had a tiff following which Suresh Dhinda attacked his father with a saw, killing him on the spot. The accused then fled his home, he said.

The police yesterday sent the body for postmortem to a government hospital. The Bhiwandi taluka police registered an offence against the accused under IPC section 302 (murder), the official said, adding that a search was on to nab him.

