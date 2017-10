10 people, travelling in a truck carrying tiles, dead after the truck toppled in Sangli. (ANI) 10 people, travelling in a truck carrying tiles, dead after the truck toppled in Sangli. (ANI)

A truck carrying tiles overturned early morning on Saturday in Sangli district of Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported. At least 11 people have died in the incident, while 11 others are reported to be injured. Authorities have reached the spot and injured victims are being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

More details are awaited.

