Maharashtra: Sangharsh Sanman award for activists Suniti SR, acid attack survivor Laxmi

THE ANNUAL Sangharsh Sanman Award, given in the memory of late Dr Anita Awachat, founder of Muktangan De-addiction Centre, will be awarded to social activist Suniti SR and activist and acid attack survivor Laxmi. Noted community health worker and researcher Dr Rani Bang will be handing out the awards.

Dr Anita and her husband Dr Anil founded Muktangan. She passed away in 1997 of cancer. The award is given in her memory by Muktangan Pariwar and Anita Awachat Foundation.

One of the awardees this year, Suniti SR, has been working for the rehabilitation of project-affected people. She is also the national convener of National Alliance of Peoples’ Movements. The second recipient is Laxmi — an acid attack survivor — who has been an active campaigner for Stop Acid Attacks movement. Laxmi has been fighting for a ban on over-the-counter sale of acids.

The award ceremony will be held on February 12 at 10.30 am in Progressive Education Society auditorium at Modern Engineering College, off Jangli Maharaj Road . The two recipients will be receiving their awards by Dr Rani Bang — a noted community health worker and researcher working at Shodhgram in Gadchiroli. Dr Anand Nadkarni will interview the two awardees during the ceremony.