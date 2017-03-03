Maharashtra RTI activist murder: CBI was in process of closing probe again, says brother of the deceased

(Left) Satish Shetty was killed in January 2010, and Sandeep Shetty. (Left) Satish Shetty was killed in January 2010, and Sandeep Shetty.

Sandeep Shetty, brother of slain RTI activist Satish Shetty, has claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was in the process of “closing the investigation” in the murder case yet again. Satish Shetty was stabbed to death on January 13, 2010, in Talegaon Dabhade, months after he had exposed an alleged land scam.

Sandeep, who met CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma in Delhi on February 22, told The Indian Express, “The CBI director heard me for about an hour. I was accompanied by D S Shukla, DIG of CBI (SC II). The director asked the DIG about the status of the investigation. The DIG submitted that they had arrested two retired police officers (inspector Bhausaheb Andhalkar and assistant inspector Navnath Kauthale) from Pune rural police on charges of tampering with evidence and shielding the real perpetrators of the crime, and also submitted that both of them where chargesheeted. The DIG further submitted they were in the process of finalising the investigation.”

“The CBI director asked the DIG about the conclusion of investigation. The DIG submitted there wasn’t enough evidence against the accused… the director intervened and said ‘when you have charged somebody for shielding the real perpetrators, you are duty-bound to find the real murderers’. To this, the DIG had no argument….. the director asked him why people related to IRB were not arrested. The DIG replied there was not enough evidence at this point,” said Sandeep.

“Finalising the investigation meant yet another closure report in the murder case. So, I intervened and with the permission of the CBI director, I rebutted the DIG’s submission. I stated some startling facts from the CBI’s closure report filed in August 2014, which raised strong suspicion about the role of Andhalkar and Kauthale and their nexus with IRB’s chairman Virendra Mhaiskar and others…. I also told the director about the investigation officer (IO) of the earlier CBI probe team, who had told me that he was forced to close the case by senior officers. I had recorded audio of my conversation with the former IO….The director asked the DIG to hand over the papers of the case to the additional director for verification, and assured me that he will see to it that there is progress in the investigation,” said Sandeep.

In an e-mail response to a query from The Indian Express, a spokesperson from the agency said, “The CBI wishes to clarify that Sandeep Shetty, brother of deceased Satish Shetty, an RTI activist, had met director, CBI last week in connection with investigation of said case. The director, CBI has assured fair investigation based on the merits and evidence on record. It is further clarified that no such decision has been taken by CBI to file a closure report as of now. During the ongoing investigation, the CBI had arrested two then officials of Maharashtra Police and filed a chargesheet during July 2016 in the competent court at Pune. Further investigation is still continuing and proceeding in the right direction with all fairness.”