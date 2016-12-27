Maharashtra: Rs 756-crore loan for 26 irrigation projects

The state government has said that the funding support would help expedite these projects. (Representational image) The state government has said that the funding support would help expedite these projects. (Representational image)

The Centre’s National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Monday extended Rs 756 crore in soft loans to Maharashtra for completion of 26 major irrigation projects funded under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY). The loans will be for a period of 15 years and attract a 6 per cent interest.

The 26 projects, which include the Ghosikhurd irrigation project in Vidarbha, have the potential to bring an additional 5.56 lakh hectare in the state under irrigation.

Earlier on November 29, the Maharashtra cabinet had approved a proposal for securing a total loan of Rs 12,773 crore from NABARD for expediting these 26 projects. The government has set 2019 as the deadline for their completion.

The first installment for the loan was released Monday. The state government has said that the funding support would help expedite these projects. Many of these projects are being undertaken in drought-prone Vidarbha belt.

Most of these projects have been delayed and have witnessed cost escalation. The cumulative cost of these projects stands at Rs 36,999 crore at present.

The Centre has announced a budgetary allocation of Rs 86,000 crore over five years for 99 major irrigation projects under the PMKSY.

Maharashtra share from the Centre’s financial assistance kitty is about Rs 21,000 crore. In October 2016, the Centre had released Rs. 339.40 crore in financial assistance for these projects.