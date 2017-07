Devendra Fadnavis (File) Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced Rs 50 lakh award to the three women cricket players from Maharashtra for their achievement.

The Indian women’s cricket team had reached the final of the world cup played in London. The three players, Mona Meshram, Poonam Raut and Smruti Mandhana, were also felicitated by the chief minister at the Vidhan Bhawan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App