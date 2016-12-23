Maharashtra: Rs 34 lakh seized from former cop

Police seized cash worth Rs 34.43 lakh, partly in old currency, from the car of a retired police constable on Wednesday. Chandrakant Dhanule, 51, a resident of Wardha, was in the car along with an accomplice Nitin Sharma, also a resident of Wardha, when the police intercepted his car — MH32/Y 4207 — in Hinganghat on the basis of information about some suspicious activity.

The vehicle had 1,696 notes of Rs 2,000 valued at Rs 33,92,000, 50 notes of Rs 1,000 and other smaller currency notes worth Rs 34.43 lakh. “Asked about the source of the money, Dhanule, a retired police head constable, couldn’t provide a satisfactory explanation,” said Wardha SP Ankit Goyal.